Lao PM promises to withdraw all troops from Cambodian territory by Sunday morning

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced Saturday that the Lao government would withdraw all soldiers from Cambodian territory by Sunday morning.



"Today, we had a frank and friendly discussion... and I have ordered all relevant authorities to withdraw all troops from those areas not later than tomorrow morning," Sisoulith told a joint press conference here after an urgent meeting with Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen.



His announcement of troop pullout was made after Hun Sen said Friday that about 30 Laos soldiers have encroached on Cambodian territory in the areas of O Alay and O Ta Ngav in Stung Treng province bordering Laos' Attapeu province since April and issued a six-day ultimatum to the invading Lao forces to leave Cambodia, or military action will be taken against them.

