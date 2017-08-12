Flights canceled in Beijing due to downpour

A total of 360 flights had been canceled at Beijing Capital International Airport on Saturday morning due to torrential rain.



The airport said operations were seriously affected and the situation will likely continue as a thunderstorm is expected this evening. There were 234 arrivals and 181 departures as of 11 a.m.



On Friday, more than 400 flights were canceled.



Aviation authorities have issued a yellow alert for massive flight delays.



The National Meteorological Center forecast precipitation up to 70 mm in Beijing in the next 24 hours while other northern regions will only see light rainfall. Meanwhile, rainstorms will thrash some southern areas including Guizhou and Guangxi.

