US president tells Guam governor "you are safe" via phone

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/12 14:06:18





A video clips posted by the Guam News on its official Twitter account showed Governor Eddie Calvo talking with Trump with a cell-phone in his office. He switched the call to speaker phone to enable viewers could hear the conversation clearly.



"I just wanted to pay my respects and we are with you one thousand percent, you are safe. We are with you 1,000 percent. I wanted to call you and say hello, how are you?" Trump said.



"Mr President, as the governor of Guam, representative of Guam's people, and as an American citizen, I felt never more safe and so confident with you at the helm," the governor said with a smile.



"Don't worry about a thing," Trump said. "I have to say, Eddie, you're going to become extremely famous. All over the world they're talking about Guam and they're talking about you."



The clips lasts about 45 seconds.



Tensions between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States escalated this week amid increasingly heated rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang.



DPRK's military said in a statement on Thursday that it would prepare a plan by mid-August to strike Guam, a US island territory in the Western Pacific, with intermediate missiles.



It was a response to Trump's unusually stern warning to the DPRK on Tuesday, when he said "



Trump furthered the rhetoric on Friday, saying that the US military was "locked and loaded" to deal with the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula.

