13 civilians killed as mortar mines hit residential area in northern Afghanistan

A total of 13 civilians were killed and three others injured as two mortar mines fired by militants struck a residential area in Dawlatabad district of the northern Faryab province on Friday night, a local official said on the condition of anonymity on Saturday.



"Two mortar mines fired by militants struck some houses in Tort Atai village in Dawlatabad district Friday night, killing 13 innocent civilians and injuring three others," the official told Xinhua.



Villagers have also confirmed the bloody incident, saying two mortar mines slammed into Tort Atai village Friday night, leaving 13 persons dead and injuring three others.



No one knows who fired the mortars, the villagers said.



Meantime, Governor of Dawlatabad district Abdul Salam Nazhat has confirmed the gruesome event but said nine civilians including women and children had lost their lives and five more sustained injuries.



The official said that investigation is underway.



Faryab province, with Maimana as its capital, has been the scene of Taliban-led insurgency over the past decade.

