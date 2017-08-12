Xi urges restraint on Korean nuclear issue in phone talks with Trump

The concerned parties should avoid remarks and actions that could escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Xi said, adding China is ready to work with the United States to appropriately resolve the issue.



Xi stressed that China and the United States have common interests in achieving denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace and stability there.



Trump, for his part, said the United States fully understands China's efforts in resolving the nuclear issue, and is willing to continue to keep close contacts with Beijing on major international and regional issues of common concern.

