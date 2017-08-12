Inside ice cave in N China's Ningwu

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows the scenery of icicles inside an ice cave in Ningwu County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. The ice cave in Ningwu County has a history of over 3 million years. The constant temperature in the cave is minus 4 to minus 6 degrees Celsius. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows an ice corridor inside an ice cave in Ningwu County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows the scenery an ice cave in Ningwu County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua