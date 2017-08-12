Myanmar to introduce bus-fare card payment system

Myanmar is planning to introduce bus-fare card payment system in Yangon transportation services, official media reported Saturday.



Yangon Region Transport Authority (YRTA) has invited tender proposals to install card system on Yangon Bus Service (YBS) on Wednesday.



Both local and foreign joint-venture companies can bid the tenders, the deadline of which is set for September, to operate card issuing service, card acquiring service and cards top-up agent service, according to an official from YRTA.



About 2,600 buses, including 1,000 buses bought from China, are running under the management of Yangon Bus Services (YBS).

