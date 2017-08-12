Beijing closes 171 tourist sites amid rain, flights disrupted

Heavy rain in Beijing on Saturday forced authorities to close 171 tourist sites and disrupted at least 278 flights.



Thirteen roads had been flooded in Beijing when rainfall peaked on Saturday morning, according to the municipal flood control authority. Relief workers are draining the water.



At Beijing Capital International Airport, 119 flights were delayed and another 159 were canceled as of noon on Saturday.



The rain weakened in the afternoon, but the flood control authority still warned people against going out, especially near rivers or to climb mountains.

