Two killed in violent protests in Kenyan after presidential election

At least two people were killed and several others injured in overnight violent protests that broke out across Kenya after Uhuru Kenyatta was officially declared the winner of the presidential election.



Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Friday that Kenyatta, who was competing for his second term, garnered 8.2 million ballots or 54.27 percent of the total votes against his rival Raila Odinga who grasped 44.74 percent of the votes.



Protests broke out in several regions where the opposition coalition, National Super Alliance (NASA), led by Raila Odinga had broad support, including Kisumu and Mombasa.



Police said Saturday that at least two people were confirmed dead in overnight riots in the counties of Maseno and Siaya in western Kenya.



Leonard Katana, Nyanza regional police commander, said security officers had been deployed to contain the violence.



One person was killed and three wounded by gunshots in Maseno while another was killed in Siaya, Katana said.



"Many properties have been destroyed and we are checking on more details," he added.



In the capital Nairobi, two people were wounded by gunshots in Mathare slum. More security reinforcements have been sent to Kibera slum where protesters were confronting police as gunshots were heard overnight and ambulances were rushing on the roads.



The opposition coalition said Friday it was prepared to concede defeat after getting access to the servers containing the raw election results for verification and upon a review of its five-page document listing mistakes in the results which could alter the final tally.



"We are prepared to accept the results if they can open up the servers. We are quite sure the hacking of the servers took place between 12.27 p.m. on Aug. 8 until Aug. 9 at 2.30 a.m.. If they can open the servers, we are prepared to accept the results," said lawyer James Orengo who represents the NASA.



Kenya witnessed violence in three of its four previous general elections. About 1,200 people were killed and 650,000 were displaced in the country after the results of the 2007 presidential elections were released.

