Russia to create national anti-doping lab

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order to set up a national anti-doping laboratory as part of the country's doping control campaign, said a statement on the government's website Saturday.



The lab, which will be established at the country's top Lomonosov Moscow State University, will use contemporary methods to provide anti-doping support to Russian national sports teams, said the statement.



It will carry out independent testing of samples of biological materials for doping control and conduct research aimed at preventing and fighting doping in sports.



The Russian government has been actively working on anti-doping regulations since a number of Russian athletes were banned from participating in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games due to doping issues.



An independent anti-doping commission was established in July 2016 so as to prevent the abuse of prohibited substances in sports.



In March 2017, the Russian government published an anti-doping order, listing methods and substances banned in sports.



Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that Russian athletes, coaches and other sports specialists in breach of anti-doping rules will lose their presidential scholarships.

