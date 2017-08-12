20,000 fipronil-contaminated eggs found in Spain

The department of health in the Basque region, north Spain, confirmed on Saturday that it has seized a shipment of 20,000 fipronil-contaminated eggs from France.



It is the first time that the eggs contaminated with the insecticide were discovered in Spain. The European Commission said Friday that the fipronil-contaminated eggs have been found in 15 European Union (EU) countries.



Spanish press confirmed that the shipment had been sent to a food production company in the province of Bizkaia and would enter the food chain.



The health authorities became aware of the shipment on Friday afternoon and moved quickly to ensure the eggs would not be used in any products to "eliminate any type of risk to public health."



The contaminated eggs will be destroyed in the coming days, while the authorities will be watchful to ensure no other contaminated product makes its way into the food chain.



Fipronil is a pesticide effective on a large number of pests. It is considered slightly poisonous by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is hence forbidden on animals destined for the food chain to prevent damage to human liver, thyroid and kidney.

