Iran backs UN efforts to end war in crisis-hit Yemen

Iran supports all the efforts by the UN to put an end to the war in the crisis-hit Yemen, an Iranian senior foreign official said on Saturday.



Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Tehran.



The Iranian diplomat expressed deep concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen.



The UN envoy urged the Islamic republic to support the UN efforts aiming to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.



The UN envoy arrived in Tehran on Saturday to discuss the Yemeni conflict with Iranian officials.

