China Eastern denies insulting Indian at Shanghai airport

China Eastern Airlines on Saturday denied the alleged insult of an Indian at Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported by an Indian news outlet.



In a statement, the company said that after checking related materials and the airport CCTV footage, it found the news reports did not conform to the fact.



Instead, the airlines employees offered meticulous service, it said.



The company said it is dedicated to providing quality flight service for passengers around the world.



The Times of India reported on Thursday that North American Punjabi Association executive director Satnam Singh Chahal wrote a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to complain that he had unfair treatment at the Shanghai airport as he took China Eastern Airlines flight MU564.



Chahal was on his way from New Delhi to San Francisco and had a stopover in Shanghai to catch his next flight of the same airlines to his destination, the India newspaper reported.

