Xi extends condolences to Egypt's Sisi over deadly train collision

Chinese President Xi Jinping
extended on Saturday condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, over a deadly train collision that killed 49 in the North African nation.
In a message Xi sent to Sisi, the Chinese leader said he is shocked to have learnt that the train accident that occurred close to Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria has resulted in heavy casualties.
Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people, as well as in his own name, mourn the victims, and extended his sincere condolences to the injured and the families of those killed in the accident.
Earlier in Friday local time, an Alexandria-bound train coming from Cairo crashed into the rear of another train on its way from Port Said Mediterranean city to Alexandria, killing 49 people and injuring more than 100 others.