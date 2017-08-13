ASEAN celebrates 50th anniversary

Ambassadors of ASEAN and other countries, Chinese government officials and representatives from International organizations at the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing on August 8 Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

While celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Indonesian Ambassador to China Soegeng Rahaidjo, who is also in his capacity as Chairman of ASEAN Committee in Beijing, hosted a flag-raising ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy. Ambassadors of ASEAN and other countries, high government officials from related Chinese government agencies and representatives from International organizations attended the event.

Indonesian Ambassador to China Soegeng Rahaidjo gives a speech Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

On this day, half a century ago, five independent countries forged a grouping that would become one of the world's leading organizations. Once a sharply divided sub-region, ASEAN is now home to all 10 Southeast Asian nations.We have therefore become the sixth largest economic entity in the world, growing at an average rate of 5.5 percent. We are a contributing part of the engine for the global economic growth and we have been blessed to witness no major conflicts since the 1970s. While we have each maintained our national characteristics, ASEAN's cooperation has strengthened our regional identity. We are now a community of caring and sharing nations; at the same time, we have stepped away from exclusiveness. By engaging important dialogue partners, ASEAN looks to play an important role in shaping regional order as well as promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.Our goal is to push for strong regionalism driven by a strong commitment to progressively build our ASEAN community. While this remains a work in progress, many believe that much can be learned from such a process that has taken us to where we are now. Today, as we celebrate 50 years of ASEAN, we must continue to create opportunities to advance our people's prosperity. This can only be done by further exploring our common ground and by overcoming our challenges in a peaceful way. We must also cultivate dialogue, mutual understanding and knowledge of one another at the people level.

The Philippines Ambassador to China Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana reads a message from the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Philippines is honored to cheer ASEAN on this important milestone year. As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our regional association, we pay tribute to all those who made the foundations and worked hard towards the attainment of ASEAN collective dreams and aspirations. The entire Pilipino nation joins our friends, brothers and sisters in Southeast Asia in reaffirming our commitment to an ASEAN that works for a positive change in the lives of our people that is proactive, relevant and transformative. With ASEAN standing at the center of the future of the Asia-Pacific region, it is time to make our decisions on it. It is time for ASEAN to finally assert with conviction its position in the international community.Let us remember ASEAN has a compelling, narrative and positive change that we can hold up to the world. Our ASEAN way has allowed us to get to where we are now. Our ASEAN way will take us further forward as we strive to fully realize shared goals for our peoples. As we uphold the time-honored principles of sovereignty, equality, non-interference and peaceful settlement of disputes. Let us renew our firm resolve to do all we can for an ASEAN that is group space, people-centered and people oriented. The Philippines will continue to work closely with our ASEAN brothers and sisters to ensure ASEAN's legacy will be enjoyed by all our peoples in the region as we move onward to the next 50 years as partners for change, positively engaging the larger world.

Flag raising ceremony marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN Photo: Yin Yeping/GT