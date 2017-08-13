Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

So said Pei, the driver who caused an accident and ran away from an injured passenger on March 8. Pei ran a driving business with an unlicensed taxi. According to Pei, he bought the taxi knowing it was unlicensed and rented the car plate for 800 yuan ($119) per month. The passenger Zhang suffered a severe brain injury from the accident. Pei turned himself in a couple of days later and went to trial at Chaoyang People's Court on August 9. (Source: The Mirror)