Figuratively speaking

8,000 - the area in mu (533 hectares) of the vineyard in Miyun district that has started harvesting their grapes. On August 8, the opening ceremony of the seventh Grape Culture Festival was held. The festival marks the beginning of the harvesting season, which lasts over 100 days. Jugezhuang village, in southeastern Miyun district, enjoys a superior geographical position, four distinct seasons and fertile soil, making it a perfect place for the grapes to thrive.



600 - the number of river managers who were recently appointed by Chaoyang district to manage over 200 rivers including Qinghe, Wenyu, Bahe, Tonghui and Xiaotaihou rivers. Their duties include water resources protection, water pollution prevention, water environment improvement and aquatic restoration. The construction of green corridors near the Xiaotaihou River has entered a crucial stage.



1,500 - the length in kilometers of the rail transit network that Beijing plans to build, which consists of 21 central city subway lines, seven regional railway lines, five low-volume routes and two airport lines. This year, Beijing is fully committed to building 20 lines that will run for more than 350 kilometers. Beijing will also soon achieve its goal of building railways in all 16 districts.



162 - the number of people in the "alley" group who are in charge of the street corners and alleys in Donghuamen in Dongcheng district. Citizens could report to them if they find any disorder or sanitary issues in these areas, such as litter and illegal advertisements. There are dozens of teams like this working in other areas.

