Rescue work underway in flood-hit Wenxian, China's Gansu

Rescuers check in the flood affected Baima Village in Tianchi Town of Wenxian County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 12, 2017. Eight people have died, four others injured and one people missing after rainstorms hit Wenxian County from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in disasters including floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers help move furniture out of a house in the flood affected Baima settlement in Tianchi Town of Wenxian County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 12, 2017. Eight people have died, four others injured and one people missing after rainstorms hit Wenxian County from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in disasters including floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers distribute relief materials in the flood affected Wangjiazhuang settlement in Tianchi Town of Wenxian County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 12, 2017. Eight people have died, four others injured and one people missing after rainstorms hit Wenxian County from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in disasters including floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers carry food to the flood affected Baima Village in Tianchi Town of Wenxian County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 12, 2017. Eight people have died, four others injured and one people missing after rainstorms hit Wenxian County from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in disasters including floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A medical worker disinfects a settlement in the flood affected Wangjiazhuang in Tianchi Town of Wenxian County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 12, 2017. Eight people have died, four others injured and one people missing after rainstorms hit Wenxian County from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in disasters including floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)