UN refugee chief to visit Sudan over refugee conditions

A Sudanese refugee official said on Saturday that a delegation led by UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi will visit Sudan on Tuesday to identify the conditions of refugees in the country.



"The visit of the UN delegation aims at getting acquainted with the conditions of refugees at the refugee camps," Hamad Al-Jizouli, Sudan's commissioner of refugees, said in a statement.



He said Grandi would begin his tour in Sudan with visiting the South Sudanese refugees' camps in the East Darfur State.



According to the statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is scheduled to meet with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Interior Minister Hamid Mannan and a number of officials of Sudanese refugees' commission.



Grandi would conclude his visit by meeting Sudan's First Vice-President and National Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh, the statement added.



Sudan is hosting around 600,000 South Sudanese refugees in camps distributed in four states including the White Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Khartoum.



On Aug. 15, 2016, Sudan decided to consider the South Sudanese fleeing the war in their country as refugees, opening the door for the UN to provide aid to them in the country.



Famine, which has recently been officially declared in South Sudan, was attributed to several reasons including the civil war and the economic collapse in the new-born state.

