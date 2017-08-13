Military bands perform at 2017 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

A British military band performs during the 2017 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattooin Edinburgh, Britain, Aug. 10, 2017. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual event performed by British, Commonwealth and international military bands and artistic performance teams on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. The first Edinburgh Tattoo took place in 1950. (Xinhua/Zhang Dailei)

