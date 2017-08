Residents of Zhuxi Community donate in Hefei, east China, Aug. 12, 2017. The community organized a donation event to aid Jiuzhaigou, which was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

