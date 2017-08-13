Traditional God-of-fire sacrifice festival marked in Xunke, NE China

Oroqen athlete competes in a archery event during sports competition of the ethnic group's traditional God-of-fire sacrifice festival in Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2017. The Gulunmuta Festival, the most important festival for the Oroqen people, was listed as one of the first batch of China's intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Oroqen athletes compete in a casting event during sports competition of the ethnic group's traditional God-of-fire sacrifice festival in Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2017. The Gulunmuta Festival, the most important festival for the Oroqen people, was listed as one of the first batch of China's intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People sing and dance around a camp fire during the ethnic group's traditional God-of-fire sacrifice festival in Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2017. The Gulunmuta Festival, the most important festival for the Oroqen people, was listed as one of the first batch of China's intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Oroqen athletes compete in the pulling-a-stick match during sports competition of the ethnic group's traditional God-of-fire sacrifice festival in Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2017. The Gulunmuta Festival, the most important festival for the Oroqen people, was listed as one of the first batch of China's intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Oroqen perform a dance during the ethnic group's traditional God-of-fire sacrifice festival in Xunke County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2017. The Gulunmuta Festival, the most important festival for the Oroqen people, was listed as one of the first batch of China's intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

