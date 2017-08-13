2 killed in helicopter crash in US state of Virginia

The state police said the National Transportation Safety Board and Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, which reportedly took place in a wooded area.



Earlier, Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer and hospital officials said at least one person was killed and 19 injured in a car crash in the wake of a violent white nationalist rally on Saturday in the historic college town.



Just before the incident, thousands of white nationalists, neo-Confederates and right-wing protesters, as well as groups that oppose them, clashed during the "Unite the Right" rally at the Emancipation Park in the downtown. Police dispersed the rally after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared the state of emergency Saturday morning.



US President

