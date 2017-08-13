World Elephant Day launched to bring attention to urgent plight of elephants

A girl feeds a baby elephant with sugarcane at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar, Aug. 12, 2017. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows a baby elephant at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)

An elephant eats vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar, Aug. 12, 2017. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A baby elephant drinks milk from a plastic bottle at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar, Aug. 12, 2017. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Elephant keepers feed elephants with various kinds of fruits and vegetables at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar, Aug. 12, 2017. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A baby elephant stands beside mother at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar, Aug. 12, 2017. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2017 shows elephants at the Wingabaw Elephant Resort Camp on World Elephant Day in Bago Region, Myanmar. The World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. (Xinhua/U Aung)