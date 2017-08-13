Magnificent landmarks of BRICS countries

File photo taken on June 16, 2013 shows tourists visit Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Each country of the BRICS has its magnificent landmarks, which present its glamour and uniqueness to the whole world. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

File photo taken on Oct. 6, 2016 shows the scenery of the Cape of Good Hope in Cape Town, South Africa. Each country of the BRICS has its magnificent landmarks, which present its glamour and uniqueness to the whole world. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

File photo taken on May 21, 2016 shows the aerial view of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Each country of the BRICS has its magnificent landmarks, which present its glamour and uniqueness to the whole world. (Xinhua/Wang Weiguang)

File photo taken on Jan. 1, 2013 shows the New Year celebration fireworks above Red Square in Moscow, capital of Russia. Each country of the BRICS has its magnificent landmarks, which present its glamour and uniqueness to the whole world. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

File photo taken on Oct. 23, 2016 shows the early autumn sight of the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. Each country of the BRICS has its magnificent landmarks, which present its glamour and uniqueness to the whole world. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)