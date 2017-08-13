Quake-affected people start lives in tents in China's Sichuan

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2017 shows tents at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Town of Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

A woman takes a child out of a tent at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Zhumejiu(1st R) prepares meal at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Yin Xincuo, 4, looks out of a tent at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2017 shows tents at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

An anti-epidemic worker does disinfection work at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

A mother combs hair for her daughter in a tent at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents.(Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An anti-epidemic worker does disinfection work at a temporary shelter in Zhangzha Village of Zhangzha Town in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Temporary shelters were established in Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Quake-affected people received relief supplies and started their lives in tents. (Xinhua/Li Xin)