Chinese premier expresses condolences over Egypt's train collision

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
on Saturday sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Sherif Ismail, over the deadly train collision in the northern Egyptian city of Alexandria.
In the message, Li extended his deep condolences to the innocent victims and sincere sympathy to Ismail, the injured and the families of the dead.
An Alexandria-bound train coming from Cairo on Friday afternoon crashed into the rear of another train on its way from Port Said Mediterranean city to Alexandria, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 100 others.