50 feared dead as two buses washed away in landslide in northern India

At least 50 people are feared dead after two buses were swept away by a massive landslide Sunday in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.



The incident that took place on the Mandi-Pathankot national highway in Kotroopi area of the state's Mandi district, some 220 km from state capital Shimla, early Sunday morning.



"Around 50 people are feared to have been washed away in the landslide," Himachal Pradesh's Transport Minister G.S. Bali told the media.



While one bus was on its way to Chamba district from the resort town of Manali, another was on its way to Katra in the neighboring state of Jammu and Kashmir from Manali.



Local TV channels reported that the two buses were stationed at a roadside eatery located on the highway for refreshments when the disaster occurred.



Mandi's deputy commissioner Sandeep Kadam said that the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force have been called in to help out the local police in the rescue operations.

