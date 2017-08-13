Rescuers continue further search in quake-hit Jiuzhaigou

Members of rescue squad rush to Xiongmaohai area in the quake-hit Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2017. A rescue squad of some 20 members are dispatched to Xiongmaohai scenic area to continue further search for survivors from the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ji)

