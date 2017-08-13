New Chinese maglev train completes pilot run

A new generation of Chinese middle-to-low-speed magnetically levitated (maglev) trains has completed a test run in Shanghai and is expected to enter the market in a year, CRRC Dalian announced Sunday.



Research and development of the new maglev train began eight years ago, and the successful pilot run showed China has mastered core technology in new-generation magnetic suspension systems, according to Qu Tianwei, chief engineer with CRRC Dalian.



The maglev underwent a test run of 120 km per hour in Shanghai.



Compared with traditional rail transit system, the new middle-to-low speed trains produce little noise and have better climbing ability and a longer service life, Qu said.



Construction costs of new maglev train lines are higher than those of urban light rail but lower than those of metro lines. Their transport capacity is also in line with light rail.



China's first middle-to-low speed maglev rail line started operation in May 2016 in Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, making China one of the first countries to master such technology.



A study from the Chinese Academy of Engineering shows China will build more than five middle-to-low-speed maglev rail lines for commercial use by 2020. More than 10 cities are considering such projects.

