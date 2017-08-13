3 militants, 2 troopers killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant outfit and two Indian army troopers were killed and three troopers wounded in a fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Sunday.



The gunfight erupted Saturday evening at Awneera village of Shopian district, about 60 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"The deadly gunfight claimed five lives -- three militants and two troopers, while three other troopers were wounded," a police official told Xinhua."The army suffered casualties during the overnight stand-off, while militants were gunned down today."



The gunfight has ended but a search operation is underway, officials said.



According to officials, the wounded troopers were taken to military base hospital in Srinagar.



The slain militants were identified as local cadres of HM.



Meanwhile, clashes broke out in the area between protesters and government forces. The youth, to protest militant killings, threw stones on government forces and shouted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.



The gunfight, according to police, triggered after contingents of Indian troops and police encircled the area on intelligence information suggesting presence of militants.



Locals said two houses were fully damaged, while as third one suffered partial damage in the firefight. According to police, the militants had taken refuge in the houses and from there were firing on army and police positions.

