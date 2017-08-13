Iranian Majlis (parliament) on Sunday overwhelmingly approved the generalities of a motion to counter what it called the US "terrorist and adventurous" acts in the region, Tasnim news agency reported.
The general outlines of the motion were passed with 240 votes in favor and 1 abstention during an open parliamentary session on Sunday morning.
The Majlis ratified the motion which had been prepared by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Majlis in July.
The parliament will convene again next week to discuss the details of the motion and vote on the bill.
The legislative move by Iran follows the US President Donald Trump
's signing of a sanctions bill on Russia, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Aug. 2.
Sanctions against Iran is mainly in response to Tehran's growing missile program.
Iranian officials have repeatedly said Iran's missile program is for deterrent purposes.