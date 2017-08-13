Officials’ plane segregation ‘sounds alarm’ over working styles

The Communist Party of China (CPC) municipal committee of Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province said that reports of officials asking to be segregated from other people on a flight last week have "sounded an alarm" over working styles.

In a Wednesday report on cana.org.cn which has since been deleted, China Southern Airlines said that their Xi'an branch arranged for 66 city officials to sit in the first 11 rows of a flight to Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province

The company said that it "segregated officials from normal passengers" at their request, adding that the city's mayor and municipal party secretary were among the travelers.

However the airline later changed its story, saying in a Saturday Sina Weibo post that officials did not request special treatment and that some staff members "sent false information in haste while not knowing the practical situation."

The People's Daily condemned the officials' actions in an editorial Saturday, saying that the segregation shows that officials want to "keep the masses at a good distance" and their mentality of privilege.

The segregation was like "an invisible wall which separates the Party and the masses," according to the editorial, which added that the Xi'an officials' behavior violated the eight-point rules on austerity which were formulated by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the CPC in 2012 to improve working styles.

The eight-point rules say that officials' transport during business trips should be arranged based on reasonable requirements and realistic conditions, according to people.com.cn.

The Xi'an party committee responded on its official WeChat account on Sunday, saying that the local officials involved held a meeting on the topic and reflected on their actions.

The committee said that the incident "sounded an alarm for the Party's working style construction" and officials should "learn the lesson and conduct self-reflection."



