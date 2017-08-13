US airstrikes kill key IS commander in E. Afghanistan

A Senior commander of Islamic State (IS) group has been killed during the US forces airstrikes in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan, The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission confirmed in a statement released here on Sunday.
"US and Afghan Forces have confirmed the death of Kunar provincial Islamic State emir Abdul Rahman on Aug. 10," the statement said, adding that Rahman was killed in an air strike along with three additional senior ISIS
-K members in Darah-Ye Pech district, Kunar Province.
The death of Abdul Rahman deals yet another blow to the senior leadership of IS group in Afghanistan, the statement quoted General John Nicholson, commander of US and NATO-led RS Forces in Afghanistan.
Kunar and the neighboring Nangarhar and Nuristan have been the scene of IS and Taliban activities over the past few years.
"US and Afghan Forces continue to keep pressure on IS and disrupt their expansion plans as part of ongoing operations to defeat them in Afghanistan in 2017," the statement stressed.
Since the beginning of 2017, hundreds of IS fighters including some of their senior commanders have been killed in Afghan and US operations, the statement said.