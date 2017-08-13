30 school girls attend midwifery entrance-exam in Afghan eastern province

Up to 30 top score girls have been picked up from 74 school girl graduates attended a midwifery entrance-exam in the eastern Paktika province, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.



"The entrance-exam with 74 high school girl graduates' participation has been held by the Ministry of Public Health in cooperation with the UNICEF in Paktika's provincial capital Sharana a couple of days ago, among them 30 ladies succeeded to win the eligible scores for midwifery," Bakhtar News Agency quoted Doctor Wali Gul Kharuti, head of provincial public health as saying.



Aimed at reducing the maternal mortality, these girls after completion of the two-year course would be hired in the provincial and district health centers.



The rate of maternal mortality in Afghanistan has reportedly reduced from 1,100 in 2000 to some 360 in 2016.

