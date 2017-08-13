World's deepest canyon closes due to safety concerns

The Yarlung Zangbo River Grand Canyon scenic area in Tibet, known as the world's deepest canyon, has been temporarily closed to visitors due to safety concerns.



Continuous rainfall has blocked several road sections to the scenic area, and the area's administration office announced in a Saturday statement that it has decided to close the area immediately.



Travelers who plan to arrive to Tibet by driving, cycling or walking are also warned of possible geological disasters along the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, a 2,400-km route serving as the main artery for visitors to enter Tibet.



The 504-km-long Yarlung Zangbo River Grand Canyon is a national 4A tourist attraction. The canyon, Potala Palace and Mt. Qomolangma are considered Tibet's three world-class tourist destinations.



With a maximum depth of 6,009 meters, the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon features a rich variety of unique species and plateau scenery.

