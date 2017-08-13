Saudi expects to receive 2 million pilgrims in Hajj season

Saudi Arabia expects to receive around 2 million pilgrims for this Hajj season, including 1.7 million foreigners, Al Hayat local newspaper reported on Sunday.



Last year more than 1.8 million performed Hajj and most of them were foreigners, while the Ministry of Hajj will assign more than 95,000 employees, in addition to volunteers to handle Hajj-related tasks.



Health ministry announced that all pilgrims attending the Hajj pilgrimage are so far free from epidemic and quarantine diseases.



The ministry said they are taking preventative policies as a priority, and coordinating with the World Health Organization and other international authorities to ensure there is no epidemic outbreak.



The ministry also announced the implementation of 3.3 million US dollar Hajj-related medical facilities and services.

