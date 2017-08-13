Iran hikes missile funds to hit out at US sanctions

Iran's parliament voted Sunday to allocate 520 million US dollars to develop missile program to fight the US "adventurism" and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported.



A total of 240 lawmakers voted for the bill, out of the 244 parliamentarians present.



The vote came after fresh US sanctions in July against Iran, targeting Tehran's missile programme.



The bill mandates the government to allocate an additional 260 million dollars for the "development of the missile programme" and the same amount to the Revolutionary Guards's foreign operations wing, the Quds Force, state news agency IRNA said.

