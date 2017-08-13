Chinese pianist Li Yundi to begin concert tour of five Chinese cities with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra

Li Yundi Photo: IC

Chinese pianist Li Yundi will share the stage with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra for a series of concerts in China as a part of pre-celebration events for the 100th anniversary of Polish independence in 2018, Wu Promotion, the promoters of the event, announced in Beijing Thursday.The concerts will be held in Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai from August 29 to September 5.The series will mark Li's first attempt to act as both conductor and pianist for the same concert. At the announcement event, Li acknowledged that taking on these two roles will prove difficult."Fortunately, I have prepared for this challenge for a long time," he saidLi entered the international spotlight in 2000 when he won first prize at the XIV Chopin International Piano Competition at the age of 18.