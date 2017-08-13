Death toll from Nepal floods and landslides exceeds 40, 36 missing

Floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Friday have killed at 40 people in Nepal by Sunday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.



At least 36 persons others have gone missing in the disaster in the low-lying areas, over 20 have been injured and thousands of families have been displaced.



In a latest tragedy, a pregnant woman, 27-year-old Sharmila Yadav, in labor pain along with five other family members who were in the same jeep died on her way to the hospital after the vehicle plunged into the floodwater in Nepal's eastern district Rautahat on Sunday morning.



Police recovered six bodies in total including that of her husband Chandan Kishor Yadav, three-year-old daughter Choti Kumar Yadav, mother-in-law, aunt and brother-in-law from the flooded highway.



The Yadav family was rushing towards the hospital located at Rajpur in the India-bordering district after the pregnant woman complained of labor pain.



Home ministry has mentioned that plain districts Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Saptari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dang and Banke districts are most affected by floods. The water level in many rivers has crossed the danger mark and changed their course, with a threat to houses and livelihood.



Security agencies including Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police force have been mobilized in Terai districts for the relief and rescue operation.



On Sunday, Home Minister Janardan Sharma inspected the flooded region and directed the concerned agencies to expedite the rescue efforts.



Meanwhile, many highway bridges which serve as the lifeline of the entire country have been damaged, obstructing the vehicular movement for relief and rescue programs. In many places, helicopters have been failing to operate due to bad weather.



The Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecast that monsoon would remain active across the country for the next few days.

