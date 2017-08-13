Songhu Battle’s 80th anniversary remembered

A commemoration for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Songhu, one of the biggest military engagements of the nationwide war against Japanese aggression, was held Sunday morning, Xinmin Evening News reported.



Over 300 people including experts and scholars on the history of the war, descendants of war heroes, members from the Alumni Association of the Huangpu Military Academy, armies stationed in Shanghai and residents participated in the event to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the three-month battle.



On August 13, 1937, Japanese forces launched an attack on Shanghai, prompting the beginning of the Battle of Shanghai, also known as the Songhu Battle, which lasted until November 12. Over 1 million troops were involved, signifying the beginning of an all-out war between the two countries.





