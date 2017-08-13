Shared umbrella now available at metro Line 2

Shared umbrella service is now available at metro Line 2, reported thepaper.cn.



To unlock the new shared umbrella, users must first pass the app's real-name verification with their ID card and phone number and pay a 39 yuan ($5.85) deposit. The umbrella is free the first 24 hours and 2 yuan each day thereafter. The deposit will be automatically deducted if the umbrella is not returned within seven days.



The rental process can be completed within seconds. The machine is also installed with a device to collect dripping water and dry the umbrella.



Many passengers, however, have complained that it is inconvenient to return the umbrella, as the lending machines are only located along metro Line 2. The founder of the shared umbrella company said it plans to cover all metro stations in the future as well as at some shopping malls and office buildings.





