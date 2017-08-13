Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"I feel I am not myself!"A local woman surnamed Luo found a cooked cockroach in her meat rice dumpling, purchased at a Lawson convenience store in Lujiazui, thepaper.cn reported. Luo is a regular customer of the store and preferred to buy breakfast there than from street vendors for safety and sanitation concerns. Luo said she never anticipated something like this could happen. The market supervision bureau of Pudong New Area said they will speak with the consumer and follow up.