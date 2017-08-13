95-year-old veteran and his 'Rainbow village'

Tourists visit a residential community called "Rainbow village" in the Nantun District of Taichung City, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 12, 2017. Huang Yong-fu, a 95-year-old veteran, painted colorful animals and figures on the walls and grounds of the village a few years ago. His paintings attracted many tourists and also saved the dying village from being removed. He still gets up at 3 a.m. every day to repair the paintings of his village.Photo:Xinhua

Huang Yong-fu signs autographs for tourists at a residential community called "Rainbow village" in the Nantun District of Taichung City, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 12, 2017. Huang Yong-fu, a 95-year-old veteran, painted colorful animals and figures on the walls and grounds of the village a few years ago. His paintings attracted many tourists and also saved the dying village from being removed. He still gets up at 3 a.m. every day to repair the paintings of his village. Photo:Xinhua

A girl visits a residential community called "Rainbow village" in the Nantun District of Taichung City, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 12, 2017. Huang Yong-fu, a 95-year-old veteran, painted colorful animals and figures on the walls and grounds of the village a few years ago. His paintings attracted many tourists and also saved the dying village from being removed. He still gets up at 3 a.m. every day to repair the paintings of his village. Photo:Xinhua