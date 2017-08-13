Chinese shouldn’t get their hopes up about Filipino maids

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









Shanghai is abuzz after news from the Philippines came out recently that China may introduce Filipino maids in five major mainland cities. According to The Philippine Star, the monthly salary for Filipino maids in China will be about 13,000 yuan ($1,953).



Although not yet confirmed by the Chinese government, the news is a signal that local authorities may consider opening the domestic helper market to the Philippines and perhaps other Asian countries in order to meet the demand of China's rising middle class and new two-child households.



Many experts have referred to Hong Kong's policies in managing Filipino helpers, as the city has a long history of hiring foreign help starting in the 1970s to supplement the shortage of local domestic help. Official figures from the Hong Kong government show there were 340,000 foreign maids and nannies in Hong Kong in 2015, a majority of whom were Filipinos.



In Hong Kong, full-time foreign domestic helpers are paid much less than the proposed salary in the mainland. Foreign maids in Hong Kong earn only HK$4,310 ($551) per month along with free accommodations and a food allowance of HK$1,037. Employers in Hong Kong also must pay a maid's return plane ticket if they choose to renew their working contract.



There is a keen interest in Filipino domestic workers in the Chinese mainland, as many people here consider Filipinos more professional, more hardworking and of better work ethics than local ayi. Filipinos in general also have better educational backgrounds and can speak fluent English.



However, as a Hong Kong native myself, I urge mainland families not to get their hopes up about Filipino maids. Although my own family has never hired any foreign household help, I've heard numerous complaints and stories over the years from friends about the trouble and headaches brought into their homes by Filipino maids.



"Filipino maids either have no brains or are utterly unhelpful," one Hong Kong friend told me, explaining that when her 4-year-old daughter asked for a pair of scissors to play with, the Filipino maid just gave it to her. "Every day I also hear complaints about foreign maids on my social media's mummy chat groups," she said.



Another Hong Kong friend, a mother of four young children, had a maid who became pregnant at the same time she did with her fourth child. Despite the fact that a pregnant maid isn't of much help, it was more trouble to fire her than just keep her on, so she essentially paid her for doing nothing. She eventually hired a new maid, but that maid sleeps so deeply that she can't be woken up in the night when one of her children becomes ill.



Chinese parents who think that having an English-speaking maid will help with their own child's English-language practice, like a kind of two-for-one deal, should also be aware that Filipinos speak with such thick accents that the child will start speaking like a Filipino rather than a native English speaker.



There are about 23 million domestic workers in the Chinese mainland, most of whom are Chinese ayi - middle-aged, uneducated women from the countryside. Complaints about Chinese ayi have long existed: their inattention to detail, their lack of hygiene, their laziness and their high turnover rate are common characteristics in their trade. There have also been a rising spate of crimes committed by ayi, such as theft.



There is some industry standards in China about background checks or information verification, but there is certainly room for development in China's household help industry. Bringing in foreign help might not be the best solution.



In order to satisfy demand from affluent Chinese families under the second-child policy and also its aging population, many households will simply hire anyone. But doling out 13,000 yuan for a maid just because she is from the Philippines is no guarantee of quality or safety.



It could also put tens of millions of migrant women out of work, which would have a catastrophic effect on China's job market. The answer, then, is that China should take steps to reform and standardize its domestic service industry and properly train its preexisting ayi before it brings in outside help.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.