Happy birthday:



Try to welcome change with an open mind. An optimistic outlook will help reduce your stress and make it easier to adapt to a confusing situation. Your positive attitude will help draw others to your side. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 13, 17.



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



While your generosity is commendable, you will have to learn to say no if you want to avoid running into some financial problems. Feel free to give people your time and energy, but let them look elsewhere for monetary support. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This will be one of those days during which you should take care of things yourself. Letting someone else take care of your business will be your downfall as they will be unable to take care of things as well as you are able. ✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Make sure you deal with any legal or financial personally. Anything that could have a direct impact on you and your family is far too important to be left in the hands of others. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not waste your time or energy dwelling on life's disappointments. Focusing on the good things in life will help you move past any regrets you are harboring. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭





Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will have to multitask if you want to successfully complete the numerous tasks you face today. Do not stop or relax until you have everything managed and under control. ✭✭✭





Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not be pressured into making any snap decisions today. Leave yourself enough time to weigh the pros and cons before you make any commitments. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A trip to the shopping mall will help brighten your day, just make sure you keep a close eye on your wallet. Someone has been hinting that they are interested in being more than friends, but you haven't noticed just yet. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A short distance jaunt to an unusual destination will give you something new to contemplate. You will improve your chances at fun by taking a close friend along for the ride. There is a high chance of rain and romance today! ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be able to beat the summer heat by focusing on creative indoor activities. Redecorating or refurbishing even a small area of your home will provide a sense of accomplishment and pride. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will brush shoulders with an opportunity to prove your worth at work today. Promoting your talents and networking with business associates will bring favorable attention your way. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not toy with someone else's feelings. The truth, now matter how hard it may be to hear, is always the best way to go. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time for investments. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



No matter what you do, make sure you do it with passion! Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to personal matters. A friend may be in need of some help. ✭✭✭