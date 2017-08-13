puzzle





ACROSS



1 Paisley or Pitt



5 Highest level



9 Put together



14 Aviation prefix



15 Tragic destiny



16 Grouchy "Sesame Street" regular



17 Tabloid front-page feature, often



20 Open the floodgates



21 Ids' counterparts



22 Was the first band of several



23 More out of one's gourd



25 "___ the Rainbow"



26 Prefix with "solve" or "respect"



27 "The Ghost and Mrs. ___"



28 Place to get a pedicure



31 Type of secret



34 Person's inescapable outcome



35 Prevent from scoring



36 Going back to a former practice



39 "... happily ___ after"



40 Collection of miscellaneous pieces



41 Lock with length



42 Feminine suffix



43 Stalking feline



44 One-one, for one



45 Indy round trips



46 Human hotdog



50 Doddering



53 Chills, as a beverage



54 The zodiac's carnivore



55 Suitable for an ink-jet



58 Like some circles



59 "It's ___ cry from ..."



60 Scrabble piece



61 Small, to a child



62 Where many pull their own weight



63 Be all ears

DOWN



1 Typical opera villains



2 Military scout's job, for short



3 Emirate emigres



4 "___ Quixote"



5 Franklin's stock in trade



6 Hue



7 Copies Bessie



8 Tall flightless bird



9 Fad follower (with 61-Across)



10 "May I show you your seat" speaker



11 Clickable PC item



12 Wishing one had left sooner



13 Trampled (with "on")



18 Atheist, to a believer



19 "Union" no more



24 Calculator, at times



25 Expenditures



27 Suffix with "Wrestle" or "Beatle"



28 Eyelid eyesore



29 "Dad" relative



30 Hairy jungle creatures



31 Place for a mini-fort



32 Accelerates, as an engine



33 Blvd. relatives



34 Motion pictures



35 Throw all over the place, as seeds



37 Substitute for the unlocked?



38 Serving no useful purpose



43 Insultingly small, as in amounts



44 Belonging to those people



45 Type of cloth or closet



46 "Get outta here!"



47 "The Great Pretender," for one



48 "Dude," "guy" or "bro" kin



49 Entrance hall or room



50 Roaster's rod



51 Bulky grayish-brown eagle



52 When some retire for the night



53 Uncertain



56 Cheap cleaning item



57 Ultimate degree





solution





