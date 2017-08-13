puzzle
ACROSS
1 Paisley or Pitt
5 Highest level
9 Put together
14 Aviation prefix
15 Tragic destiny
16 Grouchy "Sesame Street" regular
17 Tabloid front-page feature, often
20 Open the floodgates
21 Ids' counterparts
22 Was the first band of several
23 More out of one's gourd
25 "___ the Rainbow"
26 Prefix with "solve" or "respect"
27 "The Ghost and Mrs. ___"
28 Place to get a pedicure
31 Type of secret
34 Person's inescapable outcome
35 Prevent from scoring
36 Going back to a former practice
39 "... happily ___ after"
40 Collection of miscellaneous pieces
41 Lock with length
42 Feminine suffix
43 Stalking feline
44 One-one, for one
45 Indy round trips
46 Human hotdog
50 Doddering
53 Chills, as a beverage
54 The zodiac's carnivore
55 Suitable for an ink-jet
58 Like some circles
59 "It's ___ cry from ..."
60 Scrabble piece
61 Small, to a child
62 Where many pull their own weight
63 Be all ears
DOWN
1 Typical opera villains
2 Military scout's job, for short
3 Emirate emigres
4 "___ Quixote"
5 Franklin's stock in trade
6 Hue
7 Copies Bessie
8 Tall flightless bird
9 Fad follower (with 61-Across)
10 "May I show you your seat" speaker
11 Clickable PC item
12 Wishing one had left sooner
13 Trampled (with "on")
18 Atheist, to a believer
19 "Union" no more
24 Calculator, at times
25 Expenditures
27 Suffix with "Wrestle" or "Beatle"
28 Eyelid eyesore
29 "Dad" relative
30 Hairy jungle creatures
31 Place for a mini-fort
32 Accelerates, as an engine
33 Blvd. relatives
34 Motion pictures
35 Throw all over the place, as seeds
37 Substitute for the unlocked?
38 Serving no useful purpose
43 Insultingly small, as in amounts
44 Belonging to those people
45 Type of cloth or closet
46 "Get outta here!"
47 "The Great Pretender," for one
48 "Dude," "guy" or "bro" kin
49 Entrance hall or room
50 Roaster's rod
51 Bulky grayish-brown eagle
52 When some retire for the night
53 Uncertain
56 Cheap cleaning item
57 Ultimate degree
solution