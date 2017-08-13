Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/13 17:58:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Paisley or Pitt

  5 Highest level

  9 Put together

 14 Aviation prefix

 15 Tragic destiny

 16 Grouchy "Sesame Street" regular

 17 Tabloid front-page feature, often

 20 Open the floodgates

 21 Ids' counterparts

 22 Was the first band of several

 23 More out of one's gourd

 25 "___ the Rainbow"

 26 Prefix with "solve" or "respect"

 27 "The Ghost and Mrs. ___"

 28 Place to get a pedicure

 31 Type of secret

 34 Person's inescapable outcome

 35 Prevent from scoring

 36 Going back to a former practice

 39 "... happily ___ after"

 40 Collection of miscellaneous pieces

 41 Lock with length

 42 Feminine suffix

 43 Stalking feline

 44 One-one, for one

 45 Indy round trips

 46 Human hotdog

 50 Doddering

 53 Chills, as a beverage

 54 The zodiac's carnivore

 55 Suitable for an ink-jet

 58 Like some circles

 59 "It's ___ cry from ..."

 60 Scrabble piece

 61 Small, to a child

 62 Where many pull their own weight

 63 Be all ears

DOWN

  1 Typical opera villains

  2 Military scout's job, for short

  3 Emirate emigres

  4 "___ Quixote"

  5 Franklin's stock in trade

  6 Hue

  7 Copies Bessie

  8 Tall flightless bird

 9 Fad follower (with 61-Across)

 10 "May I show you your seat" speaker

 11 Clickable PC item

 12 Wishing one had left sooner

 13 Trampled (with "on")

 18 Atheist, to a believer

 19 "Union" no more

 24 Calculator, at times

 25 Expenditures

 27 Suffix with "Wrestle" or "Beatle"

 28 Eyelid eyesore

 29 "Dad" relative

 30 Hairy jungle creatures

 31 Place for a mini-fort

 32 Accelerates, as an engine

 33 Blvd. relatives

 34 Motion pictures

 35 Throw all over the place, as seeds

 37 Substitute for the unlocked?

 38 Serving no useful purpose

 43 Insultingly small, as in amounts

 44 Belonging to those people

 45 Type of cloth or closet

 46 "Get outta here!"

 47 "The Great Pretender," for one

 48 "Dude," "guy" or "bro" kin

 49 Entrance hall or room

 50 Roaster's rod

 51 Bulky grayish-brown eagle

 52 When some retire for the night

 53 Uncertain

 56 Cheap cleaning item

 57 Ultimate degree

solution



 



