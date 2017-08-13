Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

escape the heat



避暑



(bìshǔ)

A: The weather is just too hot. It's especially uncomfortable in the city.



天气太热了, 待在城市里尤其难受。



(tiānqì tài rè le, dāizài chénɡshì lǐ yóuqí nánshòu.)

B: In a few days I'm going overseas on a trip to escape the heat. Guess where I'm going?



我过几天就要去国外避暑旅游了, 猜猜我去哪？



(wǒ ɡuò jǐtiān jiùyào qù ɡuówài bìshǔ lǚyóu le, cāicāi wǒ qù nǎ?)

A: It's definitely an island. Or you're going to Europe to hike up some snowy mountains?



肯定是海岛呀, 要不然就是去欧洲爬雪山？



(kěndìnɡ shì hǎidǎo ya, yàobùrán jiùshì qù ōuzhōu pá xuěshān?)

B: Nope. I'm going to Africa. The season there just happens to be the opposite of here and the scenery is beautiful!



都不对, 我计划着去非洲。那边刚好和我们这边季节相反, 而且风景超好！



(dōu bùduì, wǒ jìhuà zhe qù fēizhōu. nàbiān ɡānɡhǎo hé wǒmen zhèbiān jìjié xiānɡfǎn, érqiě fēnɡjǐnɡ chāohǎo!)