Afghan conflict leaves 17 insurgents dead in eastern Ghazni province

Up to 17 Taliban militants were killed and eight others wounded after the Afghan government forces clashed with insurgents in eastern Ghazni province, the provincial police chief said on Sunday.



The clashes, according to Mohammad Mustafa Mayar, took place in Andar, Waghaz and Deh Yak districts of the troubled province and lasted for several hours, leaving 17 militants dead, including one of their commanders, and eight others wounded.



According to the police official, no security forces personnel has been harmed in the fighting.



Taliban militants, who are active in parts of Ghazni province with Ghazni city as its capital 125 km south of Kabul, haven't commented on the report.

