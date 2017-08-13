Taliban overrun Ghormach district in Afghan northern Faryab province

Taliban militants overrun Ghormach district in the northern Faryab province on Sunday, head of Provincial Council Samiullah Khair Khah said.



"Following days of besiege and fierce fighting Taliban rebels overrun the headquarters of Ghormach district at 11:00 am local time today," Khair Khah told Xinhua.



However, he added that the security forces have made a technical retreat and the troops would soon recapture it.



He also confirmed that 11 militants and five security personnel had been killed.



Taliban militants who have intensified activities since April and have briefly captured some districts are yet to make comment on the situation in Ghormach area.

